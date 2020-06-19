Two men plead guilty to spate of pharmacy burglaries at Longford Circuit Court

Two men have pleaded guilty to a large number of pharmacy burglaries around the midlands and south of the country.

Siminica Matei, of no fixed abode, and Sorin Aurelian Damaschin, 263 Crumlin Road, Flat 2, Dublin 12, both of Romanian origin, appeared before Longford Circuit Court earlier this month and were remanded in custody until June 25, when they will reappear in Tullamore court.

Both men pleaded guilty to a count of theft of a Michael Kors handbag, which contained cash, a mobile phone and vouchers in Nenagh on May 13, 2019.

They also pleaded guilty to a count of burglary at a pharmacy in Enfield, Co Meath on June 25, 2019, where cosmetics and cash were taken.

The pair also pleaded guilty to a burglary spree across a number of counties including Longford on July 1, Tipperary on July 3, Roscommon on July 4, Wexford on July 6 and Waterford on July 9.

All burglaries were at pharmacies and all saw the theft of perfume, cosmetics and/or cash.

In Longford on July 1, 2019, cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries to the value of €21,815, cash of €1,000, a computer system valued at €1,100 and two tills valued at €1,000 were taken from the premises. None of the goods were recovered.

Investigating Gardaí believe the pair are part of an international gang who export stolen perfumes and cosmetics to Romania, where such goods are considered a luxury.

A total of €87,000 in goods was stolen across all burglaries, with none of the products being recovered.