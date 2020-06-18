Handy treat for cocooners from Longford Meals on Wheels

Longford Meals on Wheels organisers have a handy treat for those cocooning in the community this week.

Thanks to a generous donation from Irish skincare company Green Angel, in association with the Cardboard Box Company, Blessington, local meals on wheels recipients will receive a luxury hand cream and a gentle hand sanitiser, along with their meal delivery.

With lockdown restrictions being reduced, more people will be out and about in the community, and a handy pack of hand sanitiser will help keep newly emerged cocooners safe.

So too, the fragranced hand-cream is ideal to help nourish and protect hands that are feeling the drying effects of frequent handwashing.

Hand cream is essential these days, according to Green Angel co-founder, Mary Mitchell, whose natural skincare brand is a blend of pure organic seaweed and essential oils.

“So many of us are spending lockdown gardening, painting or doing a bit of DIY; that, combined with frequent handwashing, will easily dry out and irritate sensitive skin cells, so regular moisturising is important”, the skincare expert says.

Elaine Keogh, from Longford Meals on Wheels says the gift gesture is thoughtful and kind.

“Many of our clients have found lockdown hard, missing their regular social interaction and their routines.

“Being able to deliver this thoughtful treat alongside our meals on wheels service will certainly boost spirits.”

Light and easily absorbed, the Green Angel Precious Oils Hand Creams come in neroli, jasmine and ylang ylang fragrances.

The combination of nutrient-rich organic seaweeds and pure essential oils have an instantly softening effect on hands and is gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

The Irish skincare company has delivered 1,000 free sets of sanitiser and hand creams to cocooners through the Meals on Wheels network this week.

A manufacturer of natural skincare products including cleansers, moisturisers and face creams, Green Angel added production of hand sanitiser to its business last month, to meet demand as Covid-19 spread.