Traffic management in place for duration of Kenagh public lighting upgrade

Traffic management will be in place in the south Longford village of Kenagh for approximately eight weeks to facilitate a public lighting upgrade.

Longford County Council says that work has commenced on Phase 1 of the Public Lighting upgrade of Kenagh village. (Regional Road R397).

Work is expected to take approximately 8 weeks - from June 15 to August 15.

The Road will remain open for the duration of the works, however, there will be traffic management in place for the duration of the project in the form of Stop/Go and Traffic Lights.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution and to please heed all signs.

