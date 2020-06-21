Chinese woman fined €105 for causing €1500 damage in attempted Longford arson incident

A Chinese woman who attempted to attempted to burn down an apartment complex in Longford town two years ago causing €1500 of damage, has been fined €105 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Chunli Zhang, 3 Hibernian Court, Longford was given the fine after an incident at Hibernian Court, Longford on March 20 2018.

The 44-year-old, who was in court last Tuesday along with an interpreter, was also charged with the possession of a knife on the same date at Tesco Car Park.

An up to date report detailing Ms Zhang’s psychiatric well being and engagement with probation services was described as “good” by Judge Hughes with solicitor John Quinn revealing how his client had also paid for the damage caused to the apartment complex.

He also asked the court to refrain from issuing any form of criminal conviction in light of Ms Zhang’s frequent trips home to her native land.

Asked how Ms Zhang was able to afford the luxury of such regular and costly expeditions abroad, Judge Hughes was told it was courtesy of the accused woman’s husband.

Mr Quinn attempted to add further weight to Ms Zhang’s defence, saying the incident was not in keeping with her character.

“This was totally isolated due to her health at the time and she has worked illustriously at getting better,” he said, adding Ms Zhang was currently taking prozac, a form of antidepressant to aid her in her recovery.

“Her motive (for her actions on the day of the incident) was mental illness at the time and was extremely serious,” he added.

Judge Hughes said despite Ms Zhang’s progress over the past two years, he had to make a decision on whether her behaviour and upshot of what had occurred required a criminal conviction.

“The question is, is justice being served giving a conviction,” he said, with Mr Quinn intimating any such move would impair Ms Zhang’s ability to travel.

“China won’t allow a Chinese citizen in, is that what you are telling me?” Judge Hughes asked Mr Quinn.

“This was an arson attempt on an apartment complex and it is serious,” adding it was important for the general public to see Ms Zhang was not “getting away scot free”.

Mr Quinn replied, saying his client boasted no previous convictions and was solely down to Ms Zhang’s ill-health at the time.

Judge Hughes, however, stood firm and said given the nature of the charges it was imperative some form of punishment was served on the accused woman.

“I won’t exercise my discretion until I have more support from the prosecution,” he commented, before stating the conviction he intended imposing would be of a “very minor” nature.

He consequently fined Ms Zhang €105 on each charge, giving her three months to pay.