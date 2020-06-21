Judge applauds Longford pair involved in row over social distancing protocols

A judge jokingly complimented two men on their social distancing skills after viewing video footage of the pair allegedly assaulting each other in Longford town last year, telling them: “You are two yards apart in most of this”.

Judge Seamus Hughes made the remarks at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court to Joseph Killane, 11 Canal Court, Longford and Sean Stokes, 29 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford arising from an incident at the N4 Axis Centre, Longford on August 14, 2019.

Both men were were subsequently summonsed over the alleged row which Judge Hughes observed from Mr Stokes’ mobile phone.

“I tell you what,” he told the pair as he held Mr Stokes’ mobile phone in his hand.

“There’s a lot of social distancing in this. You are two yards apart in most of this.”

Mr Killane, who was represented by local solicitor Brid Mimnagh disclosed his intention to plead not guilty from the outset.

Mr Stokes, who defended himself as he stood before the court, was likewise asked if he would be admitting his culpability over what had allegedly occurred.

“Not a chance,” came the reply, when the question was put to him by Judge Hughes.

“I have a receipt of where I was going that day to get jerseys out of the Axis Centre,” he said, claiming he had been “followed” by his co-accused and challenged to a fight.

“He (Mr Killane) blocked in my car and jumped out with a hammer and asked to fight.”

In revealing how his phone had caught footage of the alleged incident, Mr Stokes approached the bench to show Judge Hughes what had transpired.

“He blocked in my car and jumped out with a hammer and asked me to fight,” he said.

As Judge Hughes looked at the phone as it began to play, he told both men: “There’s a lot of fresh air between ye.”

At that point, a woman’s voice on the video could be heard shouting: “It’s only two men, nothing’s going to happen, keep going, go on.

“That’s all they are good for, getting the guards, go on, go on Sean.”

As the footage continued to play in front of him, Judge Hughes noted how the row was not the most violent he had ever come across.

“I tell you what,” he told them.

“There’s a lot of social distancing in this. You are two yards apart in most of this.”

Judge Hughes also asked Mr Stokes what caused both men to become embroiled in such an unsavoury incident.

Mr Stokes indicated the row had been linked to a previous incident while Mr Killane said he had been at a bank in Longford town earlier that day when Mr Stoke had allegedly taunted him and threatened to leave him with “brain damage”.

Judge Hughes, in his summation, said he would ordinarily be handing down a custodial term to both men but due to the level of discord between both parties on this occasion he would not.

“In the normal way this would carry a prison sentence for both of you,” he told the duo.

“But, if I did that, you will be meeting on the corridor in Castlerea (Prison).

Instead, Judge Hughes bound both men to the peace for a period of two years with the pair entering into a €250 cash bond to uphold the court order.