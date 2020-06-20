Longford Leader Editorial: Daunting challenges must be faced up to

The seemingly interminable process which is the formation of the next government appears to be finally yielding some results. From this vantage point the February election seems a distant memory now, particularly given the seismic events in the months since.

However, incredulity would have been the standard reaction if you raised the prospect in February that we still would have no government come mid June.

Of course, the process of government formation has taken time before, but never has taken place against such a backdrop.

What is now emerging is indeed historic considering the one time civil war rivals are finally entering into coalition, with the Greens solidifying the numbers.

For political watchers it's an interesting arrangement to say the very least and the mechanics of how it will all work in practice will be fascinating to watch.

The challenges and the work facing the incoming administration are daunting.

There will be no honeymoon period to bed down a new administration or to get new Ministers versed in their briefs.

The fact that it has taken so long to get to this point and given the circumstances the country is facing, the new coalition will have to hit the ground running.

We are in an ongoing public health crisis which has severely impacted on our economy and indeed all areas of our society.

Doing things differently is now the order of the day.

This should include politics as well.

The crisis represents a challenge and an opportunity. There is an opportunity now to reassess how we do things and to find new and perhaps more effective ways.

The Covid-19 coronavoirus crisis will not be for nothing if we could come out of it with a better and fairer society.

A new government should lead the way.

Time will tell.