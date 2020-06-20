Longford judge tells solicitor: ‘You can write as many love letters as you want’

Judge Seamus Hughes has told a Longford solicitor he can “write as many love letters” to gardaí as he likes over his attempts to clear his client’s name.

That was the guarded warning given to John Quinn at last week’s District Court sitting when the latter attempted to state the case of Mary Lawrence (30), 1 The Hollows, Longford following an incident at Longford Post Office, Main Street, Longford on June 6 2019.

In the aftermath of that episode, Ms Lawrence was charged with damaging a navy jacket belonging to another female, possession of knives, a section 2 assault as well as a section 6 threatening and abusive behaviour charge.

When the case was called, Mr Quinn, who represented the absent Ms Lawrence claimed his attempts to seek further evidence gleaned by the State had fallen on deaf ears.

“There was a previous incident leading up to this incident,” he said.

“I didn’t get any disclosure out of it and there is CCTV footage but I didn’t get it.”

Mr Quinn also said he had written two letters to the prosecution in an effort to strengthen his client’s case.

Judge Hughes, nonetheless, dismissed those inferences and told Mr Quinn any further advances should be made through him.

“You can write as many love letters to the prosecution as you like,” he said.

“If you want to raise something, you raise it with me.

“If she (Ms Lawrence) is convicted, she can appeal it to the Circuit Court.”

The case was duly adjourned until a sitting of Longford District Court on June 8 2021.