Letter to court was 'not a plea for clemency' says Longford TD Joe Flaherty

There has been controversy over a letter written by local TD Joe Flaherty which was read out during the hearing of a violent disorder case against three men in Longford Circuit Court last week.

In the letter, which was one of a number read out in the courtroom, Deputy Flaherty stated that “ordinarily” the three defendants were “likeable” and hardworking while he also decried the ongoing feuding in Longford town.

“The letter was not a character reference, was not a plea for clemency, clearly set out my position on public order and, in particular, feuding in Longford town,” he said in an interview with Shannonside last week.

“I said the public are repulsed by feuding and it’s been a massive scourge on the town and county, a massive strain on garda resources.”

“At no stage did I attempt to say that their behaviour was acceptable,” said Deputy Flaherty.

“The men know my position on feuding. They know I’m repulsed by it. And I also stated in the letter that it needed strong people from their community to stand forward, acknowledge the damage they’ve done to the wider community and assure the wider public that these actions are in the past.”

Deputy Flaherty further insisted that his letter was not an attempt to sway the court’s decision.

“I fully respect the integrity and independence of the judicial system. You can attempt to read into it what you like but that letter was in no way an attempt to sway the court on behalf of anybody.

“The court system is entirely independent. What weight the court system decides to attach to these letters is entirely for the judiciary and the judge.”

Deputy Flaherty maintained that Longford has a large number of Traveller families and that he as a local representative has to work with them and, similarly, people with in the Travelling community “need to be man enough to stand up and say feuding is destroying, not only their families, but the wider Longford town community”.

Speaking to the Leader, Deputy Flaherty said, “The judge has ruled on the matter. The case has been decided. I have nothing further to add.”

Read also: Three Longford men on violent disorder charges released from prison on suspended sentences