No Covid-19 deaths reported today and no new cases in Longford

There have been no new deaths reported in Ireland today due to Covid-19. This is the second time in the past number of weeks that no new deaths have been reported.

In other good news, there have been no new cases of coronavirus confirmed in county Longford since this time last week, with the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began standing at 285.

Leitrim has also had no new cases confirmed in well over a week, with its total number remaining at 84, and the lowest by a long shot in the entire country.

Roscommon's total is currently at 342; Cavan has had a total of 860 confirmed cases, while Westmeath's total number of confirmed cases stands at 670.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date is 1,706.

As of midnight Sunday 14 June the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have now been a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6% or almost 300,000 people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: "If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2 metre physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people."

