Three arrested in connection with violent disorder in Farnagh yesterday afternoon
Gardaí have arrested three people in connection with a violent disorder incident, which occurred in the Farnach area of Longford town shortly before 5pm yesterday.
Two men and a woman, all in their 20s, are currently being questioned at Longford Garda Station.
A golf club was used to smash number of windows at a house in the area during the row, which involved a large number of people.
No arrests were made last night and no injuries were reported.
Investigations are ongoing.
