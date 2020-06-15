Three arrested in connection with violent disorder in Farnagh yesterday afternoon

Gardaí have arrested three people in connection with a violent disorder incident, which occurred in the Farnach area of Longford town shortly before 5pm yesterday.

Two men and a woman, all in their 20s, are currently being questioned at Longford Garda Station.

A golf club was used to smash number of windows at a house in the area during the row, which involved a large number of people.

No arrests were made last night and no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.