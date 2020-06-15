Further restrictions eased on partners attending theatre for cesarean section births in Mullingar Hospital from today

Regional Hospital Mullingar is pleased to announce that after review and consideration for safety, the hospital has further eased their restrictions.

All birth partners can now attend the labour ward when their partner is in active labour and birth partners of mothers who have a planned cesarean section attend the birth of their new born baby in the theatre from Monday, 15th June. Partners will be asked to wear full PPE when attending the birth of their baby which will be supplied by the hospital.

At all times the hospitals priority remains the provision of safe maternity services for all patients at Mullingar. The ongoing nature of Covid 19 will continue to pose a challenge to a small unit with a relatively low staff complement. Therefore, we will continue to review restrictions on an ongoing basis throughout the Covid 19 crisis.

It remains the hospitals sincere hope that all visitor restrictions due to Covid 19 will be lifted in the near future.

We are asking that everyone in our hospital and community hold firm and continue to adhere to NMPHET and HSE guidance on practicing good hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing.