WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for Longford

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for Longford.

In a status yellow weather warning, issued on Sunday morning, the forecaster warned that thunderstorms will develop in Longford and across the country.

Weather warning for Thunder.

Level Yellow.

June 14, 2020

Torrential downpours can be expected in some areas this Sunday and Met Éireann says there is a risk of hail and localised flooding.

The thunderstorm warning, which remains valid from midday to 11pm on Sunday night, applies to Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.