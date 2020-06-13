Approximately 120 people gather for Longford Black Lives Matter protest

Approximately 120 people gathered at the Market Square this afternoon to take part in a Black Lives Matter standing protest.

Social distancing was observed, with the square being marked out with chalk to ensure people knew where to stand.

Stewards were on had to ensure social distancing measures were adhered to and a number of gardaí were on site to ensure everything went smoothly.

The crowd was addressed by a number of speakers, including organisers, local councillor Uruemu Adejinmi and cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Seamus Butler.

