N63 from Ballymacormack to Lanesboro to be closed from Monday to Friday

Longford County Council has given notice that the N63 from Ballymacormack to Lanesboro at Killashee (Clondra Junction to Graveyard), Barnacor, Lanesboro will be closed from Monday, June 15, to Friday, June 19.

Traffic coming from Longford will be diverted at Ballymacormack. Motorists are advised to take the R397 to Terlicken via Kenagh, turn right and take the R392 to Lanesboro.

Traffic coming from Lanesboro will be diverted at Lanesboro, with motorists being advised to take the R392 to Terlicken, and to turn left and take the R397 Ballymacormack.

This closure is to facilitate pavement improvement works on the N63 Longford to Lanesboro Road