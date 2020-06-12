Covid-19 assault on Longford shop worker was ‘a moment of madness’

A woman walked free from court last week and without any criminal conviction to her name despite wiping her hand across the face of a shop assistant and telling him: “There is your corona for you,” writes Liam Cosgrove.

Single mother of one Julie Nevin, 114 MacEoin Park, Longford pleaded guilty to a section 3 assault causing harm offence at Hanlon’s Gala, Dublin Road, Longford on April 29 2020.

The victim, who was observing the number of people coming into and out of the store, was allegedly approached by Ms Nevin as she exited the service station’s one way system.

It was at that juncture Sergeat Paddy McGirl said the 22-year-old wiped her hand across the young man’s face while remarking: “There is your corona for you.”

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said her client was remorseful over her actions and was not something which was in keeping with her character.

Judge Seamus Hughes, listening on, said he wanted to hear from Ms Nevin herself as to why she did was she did what she did.

“I didn’t mean to do it,” she said.

“It was a moment of madness . I didn’t mean for it to happen like this, I know him (victim),” she said.

Ms Nevin, when asked as to her age said she was 22 while the young man she accosted was two years her junior.

“He (victim) always jokes back and forward,” she added.

“I know the Covid-19 rules but I didn’t think it was any harm.

Sporting a pink top and blue jeans, Ms Nevin, who appeared to be getting ever more emotional as the case went on, insisted her behaviour on the day was improper.

“I never get into trouble,” she said.

“I said Covid-19, I said I was sorry and that I was only having a laugh.”

Ms Nevin added she lived on her own with her two-year-old son and revealed she had left school at 14.

“I am very sorry,” she continued, wiping tears from her face as she addressed the court.

Judge Hughes accepted Ms Nevin’s version of events and the tone of her contrition, adding he would be stopping short of handing down a custodial sentence.

“I know you are very sincere,” he told her.

“I won’t be sending you to prison.”

In doing so, he advised Ms Mimnagh to offer some form of recompense to the victim as a sign of Ms Nevin’s self-reproach.

“There is €500 bail money which her mother paid. She (Ms Nevin) has paid that back and that is available to the court,” she added.

In accepting that offer, Judge Hughes said he was satisfied Ms Nevin’s actions were “just immaturity”, adding: “I think she is very sincere.”

Ms Nevin, for her part, thanked the court for administering leniency.

“I honestly didn’t mean for it to happen like this,” she insisted.

Judge Hughes drew a line under the case by ordering the €500 bail money proffered on Ms Nevin’s behalf to be handed to the victim before issuing Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act.