Longford TD Joe Flaherty in fresh garda plea

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is facing fresh calls to assign additional gardaí to Longford in a bid to keep a lid on up to 70 feud related cases which have come before the courts in recent months.

Fianna Fail TD Joe Flaherty issued a strongly worded challenge to Mr Flanagan in the Dáil last week as criminalty once again dominated proceedings on the floor of Leinster House.

Mr Flaherty said the influx of eight probationary gardaí to stem the tide of Covid-19 in March proved “transformative” in allowing management to introduce more effective shift and work patterns among rank and file members.

“As a town and county, Longford has been wracked by feuding over the past year, not unlike Drogheda in County Louth,” he said.

“Unlike Drogheda, however, we did not get the immediate and rapid response that the north east got in terms of resources and numbers of garda personnel.

He said the lack of a high profile visit from high ranking garda bosses remained a sore point for locally based stakeholders.

The Fianna Fáil TD was more at pains, however to underline how frontline members of the organisation were now in need of further help to try and dispel the threat posed by rising feuding tensions among rivalling factions.

“Notwithstanding all those challenges, however, one of the hardest working Garda units in the country now has as many as 70 feuding-related court cases due to come before the local courts in County Longford,” he said.

“It is an outstanding achievement and piece of police work but that difficult process will, unfortunately, eat up Garda time and resources over the coming months.

To cope with that demand, Mr Flaherty said Longford was ripe for at least a further eight additional gardaí whenever the next batch of graduates from Templemore are divied out across the country.

“Commentators tell us that Covid-19 is going to transform how and where we live,” he added.

“Obviously key issues will be transport and access to services but if one asks small business owners, small farmers or beleaguered pensioners in County Longford, they will tell one that the foremost issue is crime prevention and the need and desire to live at peace in their own community."