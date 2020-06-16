Man who insists he wasn't at wheel of car on no insurance charge warned of ‘big battle’ ahead, Longford court hears

A Ugandan man charged with a string of road traffic offences has been told he is in for a “big battle” after insisting he was not at the wheel when stopped by gardaí.

Retired IT worker Adyeri Stewart, 4 The Barony, Strokestown, Co Roscommon was in attendance at last week's District Court sitting to face charges of no insurance, no driving licence as well as failure to produce both pieces of documentation.

The incident allegedly occurred on November 3 2018 at Old Dublin Road, Longford.

The court heard Mr Stewart, who was represented by defence solicitor John Quinn would be tendering a not guilty plea to all charges.

Mr Quinn said Mr Stewart had bought the car in question for his daughter but insisted neither his client or anyone else had been behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

“It was towed into the car park and there was no one driving the car,” he said.

“On that basis, we don't know how summonses were issued when there was no one driving.”

Mr Stewart, himself, briefly addressed the court to reveal he was not working at present, but had previously worked in the IT sector.

The case was duly adjourned by Judge Seamus Hughes until June 16 next while telling Mr Stewart:

“Then, we'll have a big battle.”