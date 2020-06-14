Longford Judge tells partner of accused man after vomiting no show in court: 'You must have cooked a bad evening meal'

A judge told a woman she “must have cooked a bad evening meal” for her partner after he failed to show in court last week for a no insurance charge following a night of vomiting.

Judge Seamus Hughes made the remarks after Gareth Kenna, of 2 Drumheath Grove, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 was not in attendance at last Tuesday’s District Court sitting and instead was represented by his partner.

Mr Kenna had been due to answer a charge of no insurance following an incident at Townspark, Longford in February.

The woman, who did not give her name, said Mr Kenna had been unable to travel to court and was instead being treated in hospital.

“He collapsed yesterday and started getting sick and stuff,” said the woman.

“He didn’t want to go to hospital but they ended up keeping him in.”

Judge Hughes, at that juncture poked fun at what may have been behind Mr Kenna’s sudden bout of illness.

“You must have cooked a bad evening meal,” he told the woman.

The case was adjourned to next Tuesday’s (June 16) District Court sitting.