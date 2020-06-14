Heavily pregnant mum who had 'wads of hair' pulled from head in brutal assault says she's too afraid to come into Longford

A mother has told of how she is too afraid to come into Longford town anymore after falling victim to a violent assault while eight months pregnant with her fourth child.

Lynn Egar revealed her horror at the ordeal she suffered at the hands of her assailants John Kelly, 4 Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Co Longford and fellow co-accused Frances O’Brien, of the same address following an incident at the Checkout Shop, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford on September 3 2019.

Ms Egar took to the stand after Mr Kelly pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to her during the incident.

“John and Frances had been into me prior to this (incident) and were always asking how my pregnancy was going and how my children were, so they knew exactly who they were dealing with,” she said.

Ms Egar, who suffered injuries to her back and has only in recent weeks been able to carry her newborn baby in her arms, said she remained fearful for her own safety after the threat to her life was made by Mr Kelly.

“Yes,” she replied, fighting back tears when asked by Judge Seamus Hughes if she was still anxious as to the alleged threat posed by her aggressor.

“These people have their teams. Who else is out there because they didn’t get what they wanted out of me.

“I don’t come near Longford. Look at the levels of criminality in Longford, not just here but countrywide.

“Everything is not going to be okay. These people should not be free.”

The court heard how Ms Egar had been working behind the counter of the small grocery store when Ms O’Brien entered the store to try and procure a loan from the owner of the business.

When that overture was declined, prosecuting Sergeant Paddy McGirl said the episode suddenly turned violent.

It was alleged Mr Kelly, who had been waiting outside as the incident unfolded then approached the door of the shop as Ms Egar attempted to lock it and contact the Gardaí.

At that juncture, Sgt McGirl claimed Mr Kelly delivered an ominous threat, telling her: “If our children are taken into care because of you I will be back to kill you and if I am not back to kill you, somebody else will.”

Ms O’Brien has since been sentenced to three years in prison at Longford Circuit Court after Judge Hughes refused jurisdiction on the case, deeming it too severe to be heard at District Court level.

Ms Egar said in the months following the incident she had been receiving physiotherapy at Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital but was forced into postponing those sessions for the time being due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“I would still be in a considerable amount of pain,” she said.

“I was literally only able to carry around my baby for the last two months as I wasn’t able to do it before then.”

She said her level of empathy for either of the accused was negligible owing to the fact the pair were fully aware she was just weeks away from giving birth.

“They were out to get me, so who is behind John and who is out to get me?” Ms Egar asked.

“My question is who is next?”

Judge Hughes noted how Ms Egar was on a waiting list for counselling, saying the practice was one she could benefit from in her long term recovery.

Under questioning from his solicitor John Quinn, Mr Kelly, who was wearing a face mask throughout proceedings vowed to withdraw the threat made to Ms Egar.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere near the shop,” he said, adding he was under the influence of tablets at the time.

He said his own 82 year-old father frequented the shop regularly, something Ms Egar raised in response as she claimed it was not the first time he had “mistreated” someone.

Mr Kelly replied, saying he was not in the right frame of mind at the time of the incident and had since broken up with Ms O’Brien, citing how the pair were “just not good together”

“I am ashamed and on my kids’ life I won’t interfere with that woman,” he told the court.

Ms Egar, however, questioned the sincerity behind Mr Kelly’s level of remorse as she stared across the courtroom at him.

“How many times have you had to stand in court and had to apologise to a victim and when is your apology actually going to mean something?” Ms Egars added.

Judge Hughes said he too could understand the dubious stance adopted by Ms Egar as she listened to Mr Kelly’s apology.

“I hear it every day of the week,” said the judge.

“‘I am sorry judge’ and then they are back before me.”

Judge Hughes implored Mr Kelly to recognise the deep effect the incident has inflicted on Ms Egar, adding the court needed to reflect the severity of the crime committed with an appropriate sentence attached.

He also urged him to keep his word in not attempting to approach or contact Ms Egar or run the risk of attracting a “very long (prison) sentence” if found to be in breach of those terms.

In mitigation, Mr Quinn said despite the injuries caused to Ms Egar, his client had “no part” in inflicting them.

Judge Hughes, nonetheless, said given the trauma and physical ailments exacted on Ms Egar, he sentenced Mr Kelly to ten months in prison.

Mr Quinn asked the court to fix recognisances in the event of an appeal, something Judge Hughes took a dim view of.

Looking down at Mr Quinn, Judge Hughes said he would arrange “a taxi to the circuit court” himself and allow his circuit court colleague Judge Keenan Johnston, who only months earlier had issued a three year sentence to Mr Kelly’s co-accused, to adjudicate on the case.