Victim of alleged golf club attack left on ventilator with broken neck

A man who was allegedly embroiled in a violent row which left a man in hospital with a broken neck and on a ventilator has been ordered to reappear before Judge Seamus Hughes next week.

Derek Horan (39), 3 Grace Park Road, Athlone, was brought before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with assault causing harm.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on May 29 at Grace Park Road, resulted in a male victim sustaining severe injuries to his upper neck area.

Judge Hughes was told the injured man spent two nights in intensive care with a cracked vertebrae and was placed on a ventilator.

It was also revealed the injured man had been earmarked to undergo an MRI scan but had opted to discharge himself from hospital.

Mr Horan was arrested by members of Athlone Gardaí shortly before 3pm last Monday week (June 1) and brought to the local garda station for questioning.

He was later charged after 10pm but made no reply after caution, the court was told.

Photographs showing the alleged injuries of the victim were handed into Judge Hughes with the court being informed a golf club had been used in the reported incident.

“There will be a large file to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions),” Judge Hughes was told.

It was further alleged a number of women also became embroiled in the fracas.

Mr Horan, who it will be alleged was involved but did not physically use the golf club in the attack, was subsequently granted bail subject to a number of stringent conditions, among which included a 9pm to 7am curfew.

The case returns next Wednesday (June 17).