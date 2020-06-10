Longford is open for business as the country enters Phase 2 of its roadmap

Dozens of retailers opened their doors from the spectre of Covid-19 lockdown for the first time in over two months on Monday with one simple message to the wider public: 'Shop local'.

It was a message which was as opportune as it was bullish as consumers were given their first taste of high street shopping since mid March.

"It's great to be back to some sort of normality of getting up and going to work," admitted Spirit Clothing's Peter Dolan.

The local businessman, who together with co-founder Joe Flynn, moved the firm to its new €1m premises last October, said he believed last Friday's unexpected announcement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to fast-track Longford and Ireland's re-opening was the right decision.

"It was probably about right," he contended, while hinting at the need for greater State backed financial support to aid rural provincial towns recover from an economically bruising past two and a half months.

"It's all about keeping up the social distancing, being mindful of people's space and hand sanitising as the last thing we want is a second surge. "But we do need some sort of economic stimulus to get the economy going again and in a sensible way.

"It's not just the town, it's the country and the world for that matter, but we will get through it and we will be okay," he said.

They were sentiments which were endorsed by Áine Farrell, of leading ladies boutique store, Áine's.

She said the message to consumers of the need to shop locally was now, more critical than ever before.

"The fact people can't travel outside of their own county, maybe now they will see just what Longford has to offer," she said.

"We have some fabulous shops in Longford and can provide everything that people need, businesses have developed their online shopping and we offer a fabulous service compared to other towns and counties.

"We have some fabulous men's stores, shoe shops and so much more that we can cover every aspect of people's shopping needs in Longford."