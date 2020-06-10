Three Longford men on violent disorder charges released from prison on suspended sentences

Three men who were incarcerated for nine weeks for a violent disorder incident in June of last year have been released from prison on suspended sentences at yesterday's sitting of Longford Circuit Court.

Denis Hannifin (39), Curry, Athlone Road, Longford, Thomas Hannifin (41), Dublin Road, Longford, and Willie Hannifin (33), Knockahaw, Dublin Road Longford were all given suspended prison sentences following a lengthy hearing before Judge Keenan Johnson.

The three men, along with two juveniles, were charged with a violent disorder, which occurred on June 2, 2019 at approximately 5pm at Texaco filling station on the Dublin Road. Two of the five accused were also charged with the possession and production of a knife, and a third was charged with the possession and production of an axe.

A number of character references, including one from local TD Joe Flaherty, were furnished to the court and, in passing judgement, Judge Johnson commended Deputy Flaherty for providing the court with a letter, which took in both sides of the issue of feuding in Longford.

"I and the Longford people are repulsed by feuding," the letter read, going on to say feuds between local families are "a scourge on our county" and that they put "a strain on our Garda resources".

He went on to say that he is "deeply disappointed" in the actions of the three older men, whom he said are "likeable men, committed to family" and extremely hardworking.

Unfortunately, he went on, feuding has become a huge problem in Longford and "it would take men as strong as these" to stand up and make a change.

"This letter is by no means an attempt to sway the court," Deputy Flaherty added, but the letter served as a good character reference for the Hannifin family, the judge remarked.

Judge Johnson told the court he was grateful to Deputy Flaherty for his letter, saying "it took a brave man in a political position to write a testimony about these three individuals, when there is such public abhorrence for this type of behaviour".

On the evening of the assault, the court heard, the victim, Ronan Stokes, was in the shop on that evening when he was approached by Thomas Hannifin. CCTV footage shows the pair talking for a matter of seconds before the injured party punched Mr Hannifin a number of times, backing him out the door. In a statement to gardaí, Mr Stokes explained that he felt threatened and admitted to throwing the first punch.

However, outside the shop, the four co-accused joined in the fracas, with one of the men slicing Mr Stokes' back with a knife, while another swung and axe, which did not make contact with Mr Stokes.

In his victim impact statement, Mr Stokes, who is 18 years old, said he was held in a headlock and felt the men punching him repeatedly.

"I was terrified. I couldn't get away. I thought they would never stop," he said.

Since the attack, Mr Stokes says he has trouble sleeping and suffers from nightmares. He has also lost interest in sport and swimming because he doesn't want to take his top off in case people stare at the scars left on his back from the assault.

"Last year, I put my trust in the gardaí and now I'm putting my trust in you," he said in his statement, addressing the judge and asking him to send all five men to prison.

Turning to sentencing, Judge Johnson acknowledged that this was "a seriously, highly charged, violent altercation".

"The sad fact is that two of the accused were minors at the time. It's a sadder fact that they are two of the most culpable because they were armed. That's a serious matter," said Judge Johnson.

"Knife crime has no place in a civilised society," he added, stating that the court is obliged to send out a message that crimes of this manner will be punished with a harsh sentence.

"A sad feature of this case is that none of them had previous convictions of any consequence," Judge Johnson continued.

"The three senior figures have been in custody since April 7 and that is a significant punishment in itself."

They men were in custody during a very difficult period, when Covid-19 has placed further restrictions on those who are incarcerated, depriving them of education opportunities and prison visits.

Thomas Hannifin, he noted, was granted compassionate leave in recent weeks to attend the funeral of his granddaughter and, on returning to prison, had to isolate for 14 days, remaining in his cell for 23 hours a day.

The testimonials furnished to the court, he added, showed the men to be hard workers and indicated that the offending behaviour was "out of character" for each of them.

"But this was a serious offence and offences like these are far too prevalent in Longford," he remarked.

Thomas Hannifin and Willie Hannifin both pleaded guilty to the violent disorder but had no weapons, so Judge Johnson said he was satisfied that they fell in "the mid-range for sentencing purposes" and attracted a headline sentence of five years before mitigation.

Taking into account the fact that they had no relevant previous convictions and their guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, Judge Johnson reduced the sentence to three years and backdated it to the day they went into custody on April 7, 2020.

Finally, he suspended the entire sentence for a period of ten years on the condition the they both enter in to a bond of €500 to keep the peace for the entirety of the suspended sentence, and that they pay the sum of €2,000 to the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Longford within six months.

Turning to Denis Hannifin, Judge Johnson said that his offence fell into the low range for sentencing purposes and attracted a sentence of 18 months imprisonment before mitigation. However, he reduced this to one year and backdated it to April 7, before suspending it for ten years on the condition that he enter into a bond to keep the peace and that he pay the sum of €1,000 to the Society of St Vincent de Paul on Longford.

Finally, due to the nature of their crimes, Judge Johnson said he would be handing down a "short, sharp, custodial sentence" as punishment and remanded the two juveniles to Oberstown Children Detention Campus until July 6, 2020, when he expects to be furnished with probation reports. Thereafter, he will suspend any remaining sentence, depending on the contents of the report.

