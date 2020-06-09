Articulated tractor crashes into Longford town bridge it was too tall to pass under

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving an articulated tractor unit that occurred in Farneyhoogan, Co Longford at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, June 9.

The tractor unit attempted to drive under a bridge but was a too tall and struck the protection barrier of the bridge. No damage was caused to the bridge, however material damage was caused to the vehicle. No injuries to persons were reported.

Investigation continuing.