Aontú Longfoirt highlights need for summer education support

Aontú Longfoirt held their cumann meeting on Wednesday, June 6 last via Zoom.

There are almost fifty members in the Aontú Longfoirt cumann and it is headed up by chairman Edward Tynan, Curry; secretary Aoife Kiernan, Balinamuck and PRO Louise McGann, Longford town.



Ms McGann chaired last week’s Zoom meeting which was also attended by Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín TD.

Various matters of concern were raised with Mr Tóibín, including the uncertainty over the provision of the support service that is in place each summer to support children with different types of learning disabilities.

Gaelscoil Longfoirt contacted Mr Tóibín to stress the importance of the provision of support for children who have special needs and the role SNAs have in supporting these children and their families during these unprecedented times.

Mr Tóibín brought their concerns to the Minister for Education Joe McHugh TD on Thursday last.

For further information on Aontú Longfoirt, contact Louise McGann on 085 866 2522.