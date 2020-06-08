One metre social distancing is much more viable for small restaurants and pubs, says Longford councillor

There will be no real return to normality under Covid-19 until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment, Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Seamus Butler, has said.

As the country enters Phase 2 of its roadmap to reopening the country, questions arise regarding the "new normal" and whether or not businesses and shops can reopen with such strict measures as two metre social distancing restrictions in place.

"In order to allow certain settings, like hospitality and public transport, to operate with some semblance of practicality, we must move to one metre social distancing in these instances," said Cllr Butler.

"To do this as safely as possible, it should be compulsory to wear a mask, only removing it carefully for eating and drinking. Two metre distancing uses four times the space required for one metre distancing," he added.

"For example, a person requires everyone to be two metres away from them. Therefore that is a circle of four metres in diameter."

By adapting a one metre social distancing rule, Cllr Butler added, "smaller restaurants, pubs and public transport become much more viable".