End to Granard Bank of Ireland closure fears

Fears over the future of Granard's Bank of Ireland branch have been put to bed this afternoon following confirmation of its impending reopening later this month.

Banking chiefs have revealed it planned intention to re-open the Main Street branch along with over 80 other offices on June 29.

Its closure at the end of March and longer than anticipated reopening had sparked concerns as to its long term viability.

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy had only last week called on the bank to clarify its future in light of recent moves by government bosses to reopen the economy from Covid-19 lockdown measures.

In a statement this lunchtime, the bank said it would be reopening the vast bulk of its closed facilities in Phase 3 of the country's Covid-19 roadmap in order to reflect customer demand and public health advice.

Its Granard offices will be one of 76 branches nationwide which will be offering advice and self-service banking with opening hours being restricted from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

"As the economy starts to reopen, which is critically important for families and businesses across Ireland, we are updating our operations over the coming weeks," said Gavin Kelly, CEO of Retail Ireland at Bank of Ireland.

“In line with Phase 3, we will reopen most closed branches from 29 June, while making changes to ensure that social distancing can be maintained for the safety of our customers and colleagues.

"ATM services will also return to full operations. We will also continue to offer all of our dedicated COVID-19 services for customers requiring specific support, including personal customers and businesses."

