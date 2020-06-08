The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford stands at 284.

Also read: What are the changes for Phase 2 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions on June 8

Leitrim, which now has 84 cases, remains the county with the least number of confirmed cases in the country.

Cavan has witnessed an increase of 4 cases and now has 858 cases.

Roscommon now has 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and there are 671 cases in Westmeath.

Also read: Acceleration of measures for tourism is good news for Longford

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was yesterday (Sunday, June 7) informed that one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,679 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 6 June the HPSC has been notified of 25 mew confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 25,201* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Also read: What are the changes for Phase 2 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions on June 8