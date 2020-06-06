Covid-19 wage subsidy extension is 'crucial support', says Longford senator

The extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to assist those financially affected by Covid-19 until the end of August is a crucial support for thousands of people in Longford Senator Carrigy has said.

On top of this, the Fine Gael led Government has also confirmed the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will also continue as the country emerges from the worldwide health scare. Both financial schemes were introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Government.

Senator Carrigy said, “Fine Gael has been making every effort to assist all who have lost their jobs, their incomes or part thereof, from the restrictions brought in to ensure the health and safety of all. The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and Pandemic Unemployment Payment was introduced for Longford people who lost their jobs at a time of great stress and helped to alleviate financial worries for them and families.

“Through the sacrifices all in Longford have made since March, we are emerging from this unprecedented crisis. Bearing this in mind, I am delighted my Government colleagues have decided to extend the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme until the end of August and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be extended until August 10th.

“Many people in Longford are still dependent on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and I am pleased that we can continue to support them for the coming weeks.

“The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) was introduced on March 26th to support firms and preserve the relationship between the employer and employee by subsidising a portion of the employer wage bill in circumstances where the employer’s business was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.



“My colleague Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that, as matters currently stand, the TWSS will remain in place until the end of August,”