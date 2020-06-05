Annual support grant paid to 1,387 carers in Longford

A total of 1,387 hardworking carers have been paid the annual support grant, which is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability.

Some 11,000 carers who are providing care for two or more people will receive a grant in respect of each person they are caring for.

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance.

It is also available to other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments.

Longford Senator, Micheál Carrigy (FG), has welcomed the payments.

"As we mark the beginning of Carers Week next Monday, we acknowledge the tremendous work carried out by carers across Longford and the selfless work they do," he said.

“Their contribution to society and our wider healthcare system is beyond measure.”

His sentiments were echoed by Longford/Westmeath TD Peter Burke who said, “The annual grant of €1,700 is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions."

The estimated expenditure on the Carer’s Support Grant this year is €237.32 million.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said: "125,000 grants will be paid automatically to 114,000 people receiving the Carer's Allowance, Carer's Benefit, and Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes. It is also available to full-time carers who are not in receipt of these payments. I urge these carers to apply for this grant. It is not means-tested and is assessed on the level of care being provided by the carer."

Welcomeing the announcement, Senator Carrigy said: "Minister Doherty has also confirmed to me that Department officials are currently working with Pobal in drawing up the specifications for a funding call under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2020 for specific measures dealing with working age carers and young carers. The call will go out in early Autumn this year."

Application forms along with full details on the Carer’s Support Grant are available on the Department’s website at this link.