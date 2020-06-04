Crowds flock to McDonalds Drive Thru in Longford as massive queues snake around entire N4 Axis carpark

It seems McDonalds was sorely missed over the past couple of months. The Longford store reopened its drive through today with Covid-19 measures in place.

And crowds have flocked to the fast food restaurant with several workers directing traffic at the N4 Axis Centre to ensure efficiency.

Traffic entering the N4 Axis Centre were directed to drive behind Fresh Today at approximately 8 o'clock this evening, where the queue for McDonalds began.

The line of traffic then came out behind Carphone Warehouse (pictured above), crossed the road and turned left before Esquires, before making its way around the back of Paul Byron Shoes, Halford's, Euro Giant, etc, before coming around to McDonald's, out behind the restaurant, and finally in through the usual drive-through entrance.

After all that waiting, here's hoping the staff had enough food to go around!