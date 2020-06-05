Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman visits Longford Garda Station

Works resumed last Thursday at Longford Garda Station where a renovation project to upgrade facilities is back up and running following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

This is a much awaited project which has been a number of years in the making and includes a new cell fit out along with a second storey development.

The project (photo above right) will include accommodation for major incident investigation and conferencing/briefing rooms. It is expected to take 15 months to complete.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman Community Relations visited Longford Garda Station on Friday, May 22. She met with Inspector Frank Finn, Sergeants Newton and Nohilly and members of Unit B and Unit C Longford.