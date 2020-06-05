Courier disqualified for dangerous driving on Longford Roads

A courier has been disqualified from driving for two years following a number of dangerous driving offences, which were reported by Superintendent Jim Delaney, whom he had overtaken.

Aaron Gavin, 16 Woodlands Grove, Athlone, Co Westmeath, was charged with three counts of dangerous driving at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the state, explained that, on December 3, 2019, while Supt Delaney was driving between Ballymahon and Longford, he observed the accused overtaking a line of traffic on a continuous white line at Drinan, Ballymahon.

The accused then allegedly overtook traffic again, while there was oncoming traffic, which “had to make adjustments to avoid a collision”.

A third count of dangerous driving took place beside a housing estate in Kenagh, the court heard, when the accused allegedly overtook a line of traffic, forcing an oncoming cyclist to veer into the estate to avoid him.

Supt Delaney had reported the incidents and the driver was stopped by gardaí in Longford.

Judge Hughes noted the pressure that Mr Gavin was under to deliver “too many packages” in too little time.

“But I’m sending out a message to delivery drivers. I, and many others, are being overtaken daily by them because they’re under pressure from their boss.

“But you’re driving, not your boss. I do have to send out a message to all couriers. You’re going too fast. I don’t think your vehicles are as stable as cars. The message has to go to your bosses,” said Judge Hughes.

Mr Gavin pleaded guilty to the incident with the cyclist but his solicitor, Owen Carthy, requested that the judge take the other two charges into consideration, which Judge Hughes agreed to do, and disqualified Mr Gavin for two years.