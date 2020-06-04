Longford gardaí seize vehicle of suspected drunk driver who turned out to be disqualified
Court appearance to follow
Longford Roads Policing Unit has seized a vehicle after stopping a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.
When they stopped the driver, a check on their mobility app showed that the driver was disqualified already.
The vehicle has been seized and court proceedings will follow.
