Longford judge revokes bail following uncovering of a foreign conviction for 'concealment, removal and disposal of a corpse'

Judge Keenan Johnson has revoked bail for a man at Longford Circuit Court following “a very significant piece of information”, which was furnished to the court this morning, detailing a foreign conviction for the concealment, removal and disposal of a corpse.

Philip County (30) appeared before Longford Circuit Court last week charged in connection with possession of a controlled drug at 11 Pairc na hAbhainn, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford in October 2017.

The case was due to be finalised in October of this year but it reappeared this morning and the prosecution revealed to the court that Mr County had a foreign conviction at the Amsterdam Court of Appeals on May 17, 2018.

On that date, Mr County was convicted of being a co-perpetrator in the concealment, removal and disposal of a corpse in Amsterdam and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In relation to the charges before the court last week, Sgt Frank Fallon explained that a search warrant was obtained and executed on October 19, 2017, following a meeting between An Garda Síochána and the Armed Support Unit.

Throughout the course of the search, 71.4g of cocaine, 33.33g of MDMA and 30 MDMA tablets were discovered in the house. The drugs had a total estimated street value of €7,298.

Extracts were also taken from Mr County’s phone, Sgt Fallon explained, which illustrated that there was dealing going on.

Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the case to October 6, 2020, pending a probation report, and remanded Mr County on bail until that date.

“As far as I’m concerned, the activity engaged in here will warrant a custodial sentence of some form,” said Judge Keenan, who also advised Mr County to “get his affairs in order” as he is likely to receive a sentence of three years with two years suspended, provided the probation report is positive.

However, following the revelation that Mr County had such a serious foreign conviction, Judge Johnson revoked that bail, remanding the accused in custody to October 6, 2020.

“This is a significant change in circumstances, which was not furnished to me before. He is not entitled to bail,” he said.

“I am revoking bail and remanding him in custody to October and then I will revisit the issue. That was a very significant piece of information provided by the prosecution and it leaves a lot to be desired that this did not show up on his record. It’s not good enough,” he concluded.

Mr County will reappear at Longford Circuit Court on October 6, 2020.