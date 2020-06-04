Multi-agency searches carried out in Granard

Three searches were carried out by Gardaí, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) and Revenue at residential and business properties in Granard yesterday. A number of items, including documents and substances, were seized.

One man was arrested for an unrelated burglary and charged with Section 6 Theft (Deception) and Contrary to Section 2 of the Firearms Act, 1925, as amended by Section 15 of the Firearms Act 1964, and Section 3 of the Firearms Act 1971.

The man has been bailed to Granard District Court on June 19.