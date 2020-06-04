Heavy backlog expected as McDonald's reopens Longford drive-thru service

Fast food chain McDonald's is to reopen its drive thru restaurant in Longford town today.

The firm made the announcement concerning its premises at the N4 Retail and Business Park, Red Cow Roundabout following the successful reopening of six similar drive thru operations in Dublin last month.

" (It) will reopen with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe," the company said in a statement.

"This follows a successful pilot in May."

Due to attempts to introduce new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing and cope with increased demand, it Longford restaurant together with 22 other drive thru facilities nationwide will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

The company said it was also introducing a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Delivery procedures with couriers are also to remain contactless for both people and our customers.

Restaurants, it added, will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours. A capped spend for Drive Thru and McDelivery at €30 per order has also been installed and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.