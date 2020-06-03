UPDATE: No injuries reported in Carrickboy collision
Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving two cars, which occurred at approximately 10.30am on the N55 near Carrickboy.
No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.
03/06/2020
