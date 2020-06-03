No new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford so far in June

We may only be a few days into the month of June but so far there have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in county Longford.

Figures released on Sunday revealed that two more cases of the virus had been confirmed in the county, but those were the only two to be confirmed in a week.

The county total currently stands at 283, which is just 1.1% of the national total.

Across the borders, Cavan has had 844 confirmed cases in total; Westmeath has had 670 total confirmed cases; Roscommon has had a total of 336 confirmed cases; while Leitrim remains the county with the lowest number of cases by a long shot, standing at 83 total cases. Leitrim is the only county in Ireland to remain under 100.

Nationally, the HPSC has announced three more deaths today, bringing Ireland's death toll to 1,659.

As of midnight on Tuesday, June 2, there have been 47 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 25,111.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.