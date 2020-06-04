Longford libraries moving towards a phased reopening of services

Public Libraries are due to begin offering more services to the public as outlined in Phase 2 of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business beginning June 8.

This is a first step in what will be a phased move towards resuming a full library service with all library buildings again open to the public.

Speaking to the Leader County Librarian Mary Reynolds said; “Phase 2 in line with public health guidance is a customer call and collect service.

“We have been keeping in contact with our customers throughout Covid-19 and realize how much people are missing having access to their local library.

“Our staff have been promoting our online services and also, where possible, delivering books to those who were cocooning or isolating at home.

“In this next phase our Library buildings will remain closed to the public but our library staff will be providing a limited call and collect service. You can telephone or email your local library and request the item/s you wish and the staff will arrange a time with you to come and collect at the library.

“You can also return books and request printing or photocopying. Our first priority will be to make arrangements for a safe lending service for both customers and staff.

“As the government roadmap progresses, we will plan a gradual re-opening aligned to health and safety directives. In all situations, the health and safety of library customers and staff will be paramount. Social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.”

In the meantime, you can continue to use your library online 24/7 through www.longfordlibrary.ie where a wide range of services are available including a huge selection of e-books and e-audiobooks, magazines and newspapers, e-learning and language learning courses and much more.

Longford Library has also been offering a wide range of online events for children and adults.

For children, there are lots of bedtime stories, book competitions, creative writing and art classes and for adults there are weekly handy gardening tips with local gardeners Mary Holmes and Brendan Farrell and very popular cookery demonstrations with Fiona Egan from Cloughan Farm Cookery school.

All of these services are available free of charge through longfordlibraries.ie or though longfordlibraries facebook and twitter.

Please call Longford Library at 0433341124 or email library@longfordcoco.ie to find out more or contact your local library in Ballymahon, Granard, Lanesboro and Drumlish.

The library staff will be delighted to assist you.