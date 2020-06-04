Murphy in Tarmonbarry road safety plea

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy is calling for ongoing safety concerns on the N5 to be addressed as he stressed that the new by-pass is still a number of years away and lives will be lost if safety concerns are not tackled in the interim.

Senator Murphy noted that some progress had been made in recent years and there had been significant improvements at Scramogue Cross, Tulsk village and in the Frenchpark and Strokestown areas.

“I was glad to be able to highlight the safety concerns on the N5 and I have been glad to work on various issues on the N5 as a TD for the past four years.

"However it is important that we now continue to build on this work and press ahead with future safety measures on the N5 as the by-pass is still a few years away and there are still safety issues on the old route which need to be addressed,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator said that safety measures were required in Tarmonbarry village and he would continue to fight for a pedestrian crossing in the village.

“Future works are also needed at Lisroyne, Strokestown as the residents of two housing estates in the area are constantly living in fear of high volumes of traffic while there are also ongoing safety concerns at Tulsk NS and this is a huge concern to parents and teachers.

"Indeed, there have been numerous accidents along the old route, and it is imperative that ongoing safety concerns on the N5 are addressed before the new by-pass becomes a reality,” concluded Deputy Murphy.