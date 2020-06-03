'We aren't heading back to big jumpers for too long,' temps to rise again next week

Some good news...

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

The weather charts are predicting that temperatures will rise again next week, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, while it will get much cooler now for a few days, the trend is for temperatures to rise again next week.

Alan added: "Obviously this far out the details are subject to change but we aren’t heading back to big jumpers for too long."