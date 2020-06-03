Man fined for shouting abuse at Longford gardaí

A man has been fined €250 with three months to pay for shouting abuse at gardaí.

Danny Stokes, 80 Annaly Park, Longford, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with what Judge Hughes referred to as “unnatural, bizarre behaviour”.

Addressing the court last week, Gda Aidan Lenehen explained that he and Sgt Gerry Newton met Mr Stokes and a young child at approximately 2.40pm on July 26, 2019.

Sgt Newton had stopped to have a civil conversation with Mr Stokes, who then continued walking.

“When he was about 50m away, he shouted ‘nothing but dirty pigs harrassing people’,” said Gda Lenehan.

“It was totally untoward. It would’ve sounded threatening to anyone else.”

Judge Hughes handed down a €250 fine to Mr Stokes.