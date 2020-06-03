New book from bestselling Longford author John Connell available for pre-order

Best selling author of The Cow Book, Ballinalee’s John Connell, has announced this week that you can now pre-order his new book, The Running Book, from Easons.



Described as part memoir, part essay, The Running Book explores what it is to be alive and what movement can do for a person.



When he isn’t farming, John enjoys running and he explained, “The Running Book is the story of my marathon run through county Longford and an examination of our history, imperialism and the sporting heroes of running, such as the inspiring Sonia O’Sullivan, Paula Radcliffe and Haile Gebrselassie.”



He also revealed, “Told in 42 chapters, each another kilometre in the 42.2k race, the whole book is 42,000 words long and it captures what it is to undertake a marathon moment by moment, in body and mind.

“Above all, The Running Book is a book about the nature of happiness and how for one man it came through the feet.”



To pre-order your copy of The Running Book, priced at €13.99, log onto www.easons.com