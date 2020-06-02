Tireless work of Ballymahon’s Breda Greaves ‘gladdens my heart’

The doors of the Convent Day Care Centre, Ballymahon may well be closed, however, the staff and volunteers certainly haven’t forgotten about those in need.

The Centre Manager is Breda Greaves, and alongside Local Link driver Enda, they have been working tirelessly since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown to make sure that people who are cocooning have all the groceries and medical supplies they need.Joan Madigan, this week, has nominated Breda as a Longford Superstar.

Our Longford Superstars series aims to raise awareness of the initiatives that have been set up in Longford to help local people get through Covid-19 and Joan explained to the Longford Leader,

“It's been truly wonderful to see Breda and Enda making sure that our elders have been very well looked after during this difficult time.”

Joan continued, “I got to know Breda and the Day Care Centre when my Mam came to live with me whilst recuperating from illness.

“When my Mam was able to go home I continued as a volunteer in the Centre, so I know that a lot of the clients live by themselves.

“The Centre provides a safe space for them to meet up with friends, take part in arts and crafts classes and chair aerobics. Perhaps, most importantly of all, they get a decent dinner.

“So when the lockdown was declared, Breda's first concern was for the clients.

“Obviously with the Centre closed, she immediately set up a system where clients could call SuperValu and the pharmacy with their orders, which are collected and delivered to the clients on a daily basis, with the assistance of Local Link and Emma Kiernan, the Community Garda.

“While maintaining social distancing at all times, Breda is able to check in on each client to see how they're coping during these difficult times.

“It gladdens my heart to see how the community has come together to ensure our cocooning elders are doing OK, and this initiative was led by Breda.”

Longford Leader managing editor Alan Walsh thanked Joan for nominating Breda and highlighting her as one of the champions that are making Longford people’s lives a little easier at this extremely challenging time.

Celebrate the Champions

Are you involved in a local project or initiative helping others at this time? Or would you like to highlight the work of a group or individuals that has helped you or people you know?

Then get in touch with the Longford Leader. Email newsroom@longfordleader.ie or phone 043 33 45241.

Let's stand together, while staying apart, because we've never needed each other more.