Public lighting needed on the Barrack Road, says Cllr Reilly

Chairperson of Granard Municipal District, Cllr PJ Reilly, has called for public lighting to be installed on the Barrak Road, leading to the unused shopping centre and the four industrial units in the area.

“A lot of people park their cars up there and it’s a very dark and dangerous area for crime to be committed because it isn’t lit,” said Cllr Reilly.

Area Engineer, David Coppinger, explained that the area is not on a public road and, until it is taken over by the council, lights cannot be installed.

Cllr Reilly insisted that the area has already been taken over by the council and should be checked again as it has previously been tarred by the council.

He also raised the issue for Granard MD and Longford County Council to help Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School to provide a bus park for the school.

“That is one of the most dangerous junctions for buses picking up students at the edge of the N55,” he said.

“It could be the cause of a serious accident.”