Calls for cycleway work to continue from Ballymahon to Newcastle Bridge

Cllr Pat O’Toole has called on Longford County Council to give a commitment to complete the walkway/cycleway along the banks of the Inny River from Ballymahon Bridge to Newcastle Bridge to the Royal Canal at Kilcurry.

“A fair few people from around the town are working in Center Parcs and would love to cycle in for work,” Cllr O’Toole said.

“This is the last piece of the jigsaw,” he added, noting that cycleway provides a beautiful amenity for anyone wishing to walk or cycle, while keeping off the main road.