Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: A pleasure to be reminded of an honest era

I watched an enthralling game of hurling between Wexford and Tipperary on Sunday last on TG4. What a game. What a battle.

The great Tony Doran scored the critical goal, in my eyes, but several great players, on both sides excelled. We saw majestic Jimmy Doyle, Len Gaynor, and Dan Quigley in a glittering and memorable array of stars.

Two very fit teams with Wexford having the edge in the second half.

A pleasure to be reminded what hurling was like in those times.

The second game showed Dublin and Kerry in football. In 1977.

In this match we again had glittering stars like Ogie Moran, Pat Spillane, Jack O’Shea, Mikey Sheehy, Tony Hanahoe, Sean Doherty, Brian Mullins, and “the Panther” Anton O’Toole.

Another reminder that both games were more honest back then.

More honest, more Irish, and real genuine amateurs.