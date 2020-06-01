Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: CIF chief clarifies record but bizarre he was initially so mistaken

Interesting how Tom Parlon, Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, ‘mistakenly’ announced that building costs would rise by 40%. That was before an Oireachtas committee on Monday week last.

He didn’t say this just once, he articulated it several times.

Next morning he was quick to rectify the record, and state that he was wrong. Claiming that he had ‘misspoken’ on the previous day.

Yet, Mr Parlon said he had been informed by ‘industry figures’ that the cost of large projects could increase significantly.

Mr Parlon also added that with projects already set back some time after sites closed due to Covid-19, restrictions limiting the number employees on a site could see further delays and an increase in costs.

However, the next day the CIF chief appeared on RTÉ radio saying that he had meant to say there could be a 40% reduction in employee productivity on complex projects as a result of these restrictions.

“I didn’t clarify the situation, but I’m very happy to clarify it now,” he said. Once again he repeated it several times.

Strange behaviour for a man receiving a salary, in the region of €250,000 (who is also eligible for a pension of over €30,000 from his time in government) to be so mistaken when before the Dáil committee?