Longford's Laura Thompson answers your health questions

Laura Thompson is a local Nutritional Therapist, Acupuncturist and creator of the Healthy Gut Plan, offering advice on a range of health issues

Many thanks to all of you for sending me your health questions. I have picked two of the most popular ones; please keep them coming to hlop@live.ie.

Hi Laura, I am a 56 year old woman and, for as long as I can remember, I have suffered from anxiety. However, recently it has gotten really bad and is starting to affect my quality of life. I have tried taking medication prescribed by my doctor but it really wipes me out and makes me feel numb. I just would like some advice on natural treatments please. I really enjoy your articles every week. Debbie

Hi Debbie, thanks for your email. Anxiety is a normal human reaction, which we all suffer from sometimes, but if it becomes excessive it can become very disabling. Here are a few tips that I hope will help you to control it better.

*Blood sugar levels are very important for reducing anxiety levels. Sometimes if we go a long time without eating, it can raise our cortisol levels (stress hormone). Try to eat at regular intervals. Have three meals a day plus two healthy snacks .

*Avoid sugary foods and refined carbohydrates as these will raise sugar levels and then drop them leaving you tired and anxious.

*Increase your intake of wholegrains, particularly oats, which are great for the nerves.

*Reduce your intake of caffeine; switch instead to a herbal tea such as one called Relax by Puka or try green tea.

*Reduce alcohol; despite what most people think alcohol actually makes us more anxious and disturbs our sleep.

*Get some regular exercise, like a good brisk walk. Exercise is a powerful destresser and really boosts your mood.

*Try some relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga. Remember to breathe deeply this will help prevent panic attacks.

*Quit smoking; nicotine can worsen anxiety.

There are some great natural remedies out there, I have had some great results with a supplement called L_theanine and Lemon Balsam by Viridian.

Magnesium is also very effective for helping you to sleep better and has a tranquilising effect on the body.

Remember to look after your gut by taking a good probiotic or drinking a small glass of kefir daily. I hope you will find these simple steps helpful.

If you are on prescribed medication, check with your pharmacy or doctor before taking anything.

Laura



Hi Laura, do you have any recommendations for a good tonic? I have just got over a viral infection and still feel dreadful. Kate

Hi Kate, Sorry to hear that you have been unwell. So many people are contacting me regarding viruses at the moment. First of all, be sure to get plenty of rest. Early nights really do boost the immune system.

Take a good Vitamin D supplement. I find the oil-based ones are the best. I would suggest taking at least 1000ius daily. Also take a 1000mg of vitamin C and 15 mg of zinc. These will boost your immune system and help prevent further infections.

Eat plenty of fresh vegetables and fruit. Take some healthy soups such as chicken broth and warming herbal teas like fennel and ginger.

Add some fresh turmeric to soups and casseroles - it’s great for the immune system.

Get well soon,

Laura