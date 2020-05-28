Upgrade and renovation works resume at Longford Garda Station
Works resumed today at Longford Garda Station where a renovation project to upgrade facilities is back up and running following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
This is a much awaited project which has been a number of years in the making and includes a new cell fit out along with a second storey development.
The project will include accommodation for major incident investigation and conferencing/briefing rooms. It is expected to take 15 months to complete.
